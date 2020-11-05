NWA Women’s Championship Match Announced For AEW Full Gear Pre-Show

AEW has announced that Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Championship against Allysin Kay at The Buy In Pre-Show for the AEW Full Gear PPV on Saturday.

Tony Khan announced earlier today that Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver was removed from the Full Gear Pre-Show. This is the new match for the Pre-Show on Saturday. Kay just confirmed earlier this week that she is no longer with NWA as her contract expired, making her a free agent.

Here is the current line up for Saturday’s Full Gear PPV-

-World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs. Eddie Kingston (I Quit Match)

-World Tag Team Championships Match: FTR (C) vs. The Young Bucks (If YB lose, they can’t challenge for the titles any longer.)

-Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Nyla Rose

-TNT Championship Match: Cody (C) vs. Darby Allin

-World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Kenny Omega vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

-Elite Deletion: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho (MJF will join The Inner Circle if he wins.)

-NWA Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (C) vs. Allysin Kay (The Buy In Pre-Show)