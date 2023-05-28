nWo Members Reportedly Unhappy About Recent WWE Merchandise

Several former nWo members have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with a piece of recent WWE merchandise for the group.

Will Washington, AEW’s new Wrestling Administration Coordinator, tweeted a photo of an nWo Wolfpac logo t-shirt he ordered in mid-April, before his new job was announced. The shirt came with a red WWE logo under the larger nWo logo, as seen in the tweet below, but the WWE logo was not included on the WWE Shop listing, and is still not shown on the shirt listing as of this writing.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, “numerous members” of the group are upset that the WWE logo is underneath the nWo logo, as they believe this undermines the spirit of the shirt.

Fanatics was made aware of the frustration because they handle all WWE merchandise these days. The report did not specify which nWo members were upset, but it was stated that there was discussion about removing the WWE logo from the shirt, but no word on whether the change was implemented.

A look at nWo t-shirts on the Fanatics WWE Shop website reveals a shirt with the WWE Legends logo above WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, and the nWo logo beneath them. Below is a photo of the shirt, as well as Washington’s tweet.

This is yet another example of customer dissatisfaction with Fanatics since they took over WWE Shop last summer.