NWO Segment Video From SD, WWE Now Announced For Sunday, WWE HOF Announcement Coming Soon

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opened up with “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss and co-host Nikki Cross welcoming 2020 WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman of the nWo. Hulk Hogan was not there. The nWo was interrupted by Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, but the segment ended with the nWo helping WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman forcing the heels into retreating. Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will see Braun defend his title in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match against Sami, Cesaro and Nakamura. Below is video from tonight’s segment with the nWo members:

– WWE has announced a live WWE Now episode to air this Sunday at 3pm ET before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The special will feature Natalya and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and will air on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Below is the full announcement on the special:

WWE Now goes live before WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT Kayla Braxton and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now to preview all the action of WWE Elimination Chamber, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, featuring Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and Natalya as special guests. Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before WWE Elimination Chamber!

– The next 2020 WWE Hall of Famer will be revealed during next Thursday’s “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves, as announced on tonight’s SmackDown by Graves and Michael Cole.

WWE has already confirmed Batista, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins and JBL for the 2020 Class. Rumored names to be announced include “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith and Jushin Thunder Liger.