NWO To Appear On Smackdown For “Moment Of Bliss” Segment

WWE announced today that NWO members Sean Waltman, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash will appear on this week’s Smackdown with Alexa Bliss for her “Moment of Bliss” segment. Here is the full announcement-

Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss’ lively talk show, “A Moment of Bliss.” What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!