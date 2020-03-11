NXT & AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight

AEW Dynamite will take place from Salt Lake City area tonight with the following matches & segment:

-Cody vs. Ortiz

-Death Triangle vs. Private Party & Joey Janela

-Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Page & mystery partner

-Jurassic Express vs. Butcher, Blade, MJF

-Rules to the “Blood & Guts” main event will be announced for 3/25

A special episode of NXT will air tonight from the WWE Performance Center instead of the Full Sail University. WWE announced the following matches

-Broserweights defend NXT Tag Team Championships vs. Kyle O’reilly & Bobby Fish

-Keith Lee defends NXT North American Championship vs. Cameron Grimes

-Feuds between Ciampa/Gargano and Cole/Dream will continue

Keep it locked to PWMania for updates on tonight’s programs, & join us tonight for coverage.