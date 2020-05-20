NXT & AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (5/20)

AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the final episode before Double or Nothing tonight. Below is the announced card for the show-

-10 vs. Jon Moxley in a non-title bout

-MJF vs. Marko Stunt

-Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

-Nyla Rose & Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida

-Interview segment with Jake Roberts & Arn Anderson

NXT on the USA Network tonight will feature the last of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship matches before the finals. Below is the current card for this episode-

-Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Tournament Match)

-Tozawa vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma

-Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Join us here at PWMania tonight for live coverage beginning at 8 PM Eastern Time, also stay tuned for more updates throughout the afternoon.