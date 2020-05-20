NXT & AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (5/20)

AEW Dynamite on TNT will be the final episode before Double or Nothing tonight. Below is the announced card for the show-
-10 vs. Jon Moxley in a non-title bout
-MJF vs. Marko Stunt
-Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy
-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
-Nyla Rose & Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida
-Interview segment with Jake Roberts & Arn Anderson
NXT on the USA Network tonight will feature the last of the Interim Cruiserweight Championship matches before the finals. Below is the current card for this episode-
-Kushida vs. Drake Maverick (Tournament Match)
-Tozawa vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma
-Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai
