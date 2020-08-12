NXT & AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (8/12)

NXT tonight will feature Adam Cole responding to the recent attack by Pat McAfee. The following has been announced for the show-
-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest
-Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch
-Dinner with The Garganos segment
-Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze
-Adam Cole responds to Pat McAfee
-TakeOver Ladder Match Qualifier: Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. mystery opponent
AEW Dynamite will feature Tag Team Appreciation Night on TNT tonight. Here is the announced line up-
-$7,000 Obligation Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
-The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
-Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express
-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky
-FTR hosts Tag Team Appreciation Night with The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard