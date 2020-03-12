NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings For This Week

Week 23 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 766,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 697,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #42. AEW ranked #75 in viewership, while NXT ranked #83 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 906,000 viewers and ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 718,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership.

AEW and NXT were impacted by news coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election and the coronavirus pandemic this week. This week’s NXT audience is the third-lowest since the show started airing on Wednesdays on the USA Network last year. The October 30 episode drew 580,000 viewers while the January 1 episode on New Year’s drew 548,000 viewers. This is the second-lowest AEW audience in the history of the show. The November 27 episode drew 663,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.21 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.23 in that demographic.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 rating, and 6.419 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 7.238 million viewers. The Masked Singer also topped the 18-49 demographic with a 1.9 rating.