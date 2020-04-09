NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report – 4/8

Week 27 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT finally top AEW Dynamite in viewership, but by just 1,000 viewers.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 692,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 693,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #32 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #51. AEW ranked #73 in viewership, while NXT ranked #79 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 685,000 viewers and ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 590,000 viewers and ranked #74 in the Cable Top 150, and #79 in viewership.

This is the second-lowest Dynamite viewership of 2020, going back to last week. This is also the third-lowest AEW viewership in history.

AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.25 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.15 in that demographic.

AEW’s 0.26 rating is tied with the November 27 and March 11 episodes for the second-lowest ever.