NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/25

Week 25 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 819,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 669,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #23 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #56. AEW ranked #71 in viewership, tied with Live PD, while NXT ranked #78 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 932,000 viewers and ranked #20 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 542,000 viewers and ranked #81 in the Cable Top 150, and #85 in viewership.

This is the lowest NXT viewership for a first-run episode. Last week’s viewership ranked lower but that was for an episode with no new matches.

AEW drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.65 rating, and 5.874 million viewers.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, with 9.601 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating, for the second week in a row.