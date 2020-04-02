NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/1

Week 26 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 685,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 590,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #74. AEW ranked #73 in viewership, while NXT ranked #79 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 819,000 viewers and ranked #23 in the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 669,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #78 in viewership.

This is the lowest Dynamite viewership of 2020, and the second-lowest NXT viewership of 2020, going back to the January 1 episode, which drew 548,000 viewers. This is also the lowest NXT viewership for a first-run episode. This is also the second-lowest AEW viewership in history, going back to the November 27 show, which drew 663,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.15 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.34 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

AEW’s 0.25 rating is tied with the December 18 episode for the lowest ever. NXT’s 0.15 rating is tied January 1 for the lowest in the history of that show.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.73 rating, and 6.081 million viewers.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership, with 8.895 million viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic, with a 2.4 rating.