NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/15

Week 28 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT top AEW Dynamite in viewership, for the second week in a row.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 683,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 692,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #58. AEW ranked #74 in viewership, while NXT ranked #72 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 692,000 viewers and ranked #32 in the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 693,000 viewers and ranked #51 in the Cable Top 150, and #79 in viewership.

This is the lowest Dynamite viewership of 2020. This is also the lowest non-holiday AEW viewership in history, tied with the December 18 episode. The lowest Dynamite viewership overall is the Thanksgiving week show on November 27, which drew 663,000 viewers.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.17 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.19 in that demographic.

AEW’s 0.25 rating is tied with the December 18 and April 1 episodes for the lowest ever.