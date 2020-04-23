NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 4/22

Week 29 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT in viewership. This comes after NXT finally had a two week run at #1.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 731,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 665,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #24 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #50. AEW ranked #68 in viewership, while NXT ranked #70 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 683,000 viewers and ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150, and #74 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 692,000 viewers and ranked #58 in the Cable Top 150, and #72 in viewership. Dynamite drew the lowest viewership of 2020 last week, and the lowest non-holiday AEW viewership in history, tied with the December 18 episode.

AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.25 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.17 in that demographic.

AEW’s 0.25 rating is tied with the April 15, December 18 and April 1 episodes for the lowest ever.