NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/20

Week 32 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT in viewership and ratings once again. Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite drew 701,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 592,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the sixth-lowest AEW viewership of 2020, and the fourth-lowest NXT viewership of the year.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #53. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #70 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 654,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 604,000 viewers and ranked #46 in the Cable Top 150, and #67 in viewership. Last Wednesday’s shows drew the lowest AEW viewership in the history of the program, and the fourth-lowest NXT viewership since the series came to USA. AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.13 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.23 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.15 in that demographic.