NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/27

Week 33 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT in viewership and ratings once again. Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of Dynamite drew 827,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 731,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the eleventh-best AEW viewership of 2020, and the fifth-best NXT viewership of the year.

AEW ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW tied for #62 in viewership, with Investigative Discovery’s See No Evil show at 8pm, while NXT ranked #66 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite go-home episode drew 701,000 viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 592,000 viewers and ranked #53 in the Cable Top 150, and #70 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.13 in that demographic.