NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 6/24

Week 37 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT beat AEW Dynamite in viewership, but Dynamite won in the ratings for the key demographic. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 633,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 786,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #26. AEW ranked #66 in viewership, while NXT ranked #63 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 772,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 746,000 viewers and ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.28 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

This is the lowest AEW viewership in the history of the show, and their lowest rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the second-highest NXT viewership of the year, next to the February 19 episode, which drew 794,000 viewers. This week’s NXT 18-49 demographic is in the higher range of what NXT has been drawing in the coronavirus era.