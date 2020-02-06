NXT & AEW Dynamite Viewership For This Week

Week 18 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 928,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 770,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #34. AEW ranked #31 in viewership, while NXT ranked #35 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 828,000 viewers and ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, and #35 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 712,000 viewers and ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, and #41 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.22 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.34 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic.

Due to the Senate Impeachment coverage, The Five on the FOX News Channel topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, with 5.336 million viewers. FNC’s Impeachment coverage at 3:55pm topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.404 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Final network TV numbers aren’t available yet but NBC’s line-up of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD had a strong showing in viewership and ratings, as did ABC’s The Bachelor and FOX’s The Masked Singer.