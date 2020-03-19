NXT & AEW Viewership Report For This Week

Week 24 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 932,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 542,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #20 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #81. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #85 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 766,000 viewers and ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 697,000 viewers and ranked #42 in the Cable Top 150, and #83 in viewership.

This is the lowest NXT viewership since the show began airing on the USA Network during Wednesday nights last fall.

AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.21 in that demographic.

Both shows were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this week. NXT aired with hosts Tom Phillips and Triple H introducing pre-recorded interviews with NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor at the WWE Performance Center, with no matches and no crowd. Dynamite was moved from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY to the home base of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, with matches but no live audience, except for a few wrestlers sitting in to help provide some crowd noise.

Hannity on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with a 0.50 rating, and 4.982 million viewers.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 9.173 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating.