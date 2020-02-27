NXT Airs Killer Kross Teaser Videos?

It looks like Killer Kross will be coming soon to WWE NXT.

This week’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw WWE air a cryptic teaser video twice, which looks like it could be for the debut of the former Impact Wrestling star. There was no name given in the video, or a debut date, but speculation is that this is for Kross.

It was recently reported, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that WWE signed Kross for “something big” and not just your typical journey through NXT. WWE announced back on February 5 that Kross and Timothy Thatcher had reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin training under their NXT deals. Kross’ girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is also in NXT.

WWE has not uploaded the video online as of this writing, but a fan on YouTube posted the following slower version of the teaser so you can get a good look at the content of the promo: