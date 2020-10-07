NXT And AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (10/7)

Tonight’s NXT episode will feature fallout from last Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” show. The following has been announced-

-Ember Moon kicks off the show with an interview

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature the 30th anniversary celebration for Chris Jericho. The following has been announced-

-Chris Jericho’s 30 year career celebration, Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico

-Brodie Lee defends TNT Championship vs. Cody (Dog Collar Match)

-Brian Cage defends FTW Championship vs. Will Hobbs

-FTR defends World Tag Team Championships vs. TH2 (Brush with Greatness 20-minute time limit)

-Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s shows and join us here on PWMania at 8 PM Eastern Time for full coverage.