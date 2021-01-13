NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (1/13)

Tonight’s NXT show will feature the beginning to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic plus fallout from last week’s New Year’s Evil event. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

-Undisputed Era vs. Breezango (1st Round Dusty Classic Match)

-Grizzled Young Vets vs. Ever-Rise (1st Round Dusty Classic Match)

AEW will present Night Two of their New Year’s Smash Dynamite show on TNT tonight. The following has been announced-

-Miro vs. Chuck Taylor

-Pac vs. Eddie Kingston

-Jurassic Express vs. FTR

-The Waiting Room with guest Cody Rhodes

-What are The Inner Circle’s resolutions for the New Year?

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Brian Cage

-Serena Deeb defends the NWA Women’s World Championship vs. Tay Conti

-The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will be in six man tag team action

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight's AEW and NXT shows, and be sure to join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.