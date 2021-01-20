NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (1/20)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will feature a birthday party for Brodie Lee Jr., Jon Moxley’s in ring return, and more. The following has been announced-

-Jon Moxley returns to action

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

-Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon

-Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

-Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge: Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara

-Miro gives update on his butler Chuck Taylor

-Kenny Omega reflects on his dominance

-Sting congratulates TNT Champion Darby Allin

-Brodie Lee Jr. Birthday Celebration with Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico

NXT tonight will feature the return of Fight Pit for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher, and the continuation of the men’s Dusty Classic, plus the first match in the women’s Dusty Classic. The following has been announced-

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher in Fight Pit

-Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm (Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic 1st Round Match)

-Lucha House Party vs. Imperium (Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic 1st Round Match)

-Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano (Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic 1st Round Match)

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s AEW and NXT shows, and then join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.