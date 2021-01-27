NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (1/27)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will feature the continuation of the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournaments. The following is being advertised for the show as of this writing-

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Leon Ruff and Kushida (Men’s Dusty Classic)

-MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick (Men’s Dusty Classic)

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea (Women’s Dusty Classic)

-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (Non-Title)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers teaming with AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks against The Dark Order. The following has been announced for the show-

-MJF and Chris Jericho vs. Varsity Blondes

-Adam Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

-Britt Baker vs. Shanna

-Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood (Cash Wheeler/Tully Blanchard will be handcuffed to Luchasaurus)

-The Young Bucks and Impact stars The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

-Cody Rhodes responds to comments from Shaq

-Jon Moxley will address the Beach Break main event

-Sting and Darby Allin will address their Revolution Street Fight against Ricky Starks and Brian Cage

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s AEW and NXT shows, and also be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.