NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (10/14)

Tonight’s NXT episode will feature more fallout from the recent TakeOver event and recent returns. The following has been announced-

-Damian Priest defends NXT North American Championship against Dexter Lumis

-Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a #1 contenders match

-More on the returns of Lumis, Ember Moon, Toni Storm

AEW will present their big Dynamite anniversary episode tonight on TNT. The following has been announced-

-Cody defends the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy

-Hikaru Shida defends the Women’s Championship against Big Swole

-FTR defends the World Tag Team Championships against Best Friends

-Jon Moxley defends the World Championship against Lance Archer

-Miro & Kip Sabian in action

-MJF will make a big announcement

