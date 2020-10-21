NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (10/21)

Tonight’s NXT episode on USA will be the final episode before Halloween Havoc. The following has been announced for the show-

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

-Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

-Britt Baker in action

-“Le Dinner Debonair” segment with MJF and Chris Jericho

-Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. Butcher and The Blade vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver with winners facing FTR at Full Gear

-Fenix vs. Pentagon (World Championship Eliminator Tournament Round 1)

-Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela (World Championship Eliminator Tournament Round 1)

-Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana (World Championship Eliminator Tournament Round 1)

-Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy (World Championship Eliminator Tournament Round 1)

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on these shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.