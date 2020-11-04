NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (11/4)

Tonight’s NXT episode on USA will feature fallout from the recent Halloween Havoc event. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream looks to be the main event.

Here is the announced line up for NXT tonight-

-New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano appears

-Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will appear

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

-Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart

-Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes

AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature the final hype for the Full Gear PPV on Sunday. PAC will break his silence, Cody will team with The Gunn Club to face The Dark Order and more.

Here is the announced AEW line up for tonight-

-Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

-Trent vs. Miro

-Sammy Guevara and Ortiz vs. MJF and Wardlow

-Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

-Cody and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order’s Colt Cabana, 10 & John Silver

-Chris Jericho on commentary

-PAC will break his silence

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face off

Stay tuned here to PWMania for more on the shows and join us later for full coverage after 8PM Eastern Time.