NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (12/16)

Tonight’s NXT on the USA Network will feature the in-ring return of Karrion Kross. The following has been announced for the show-

-Karrion Kross makes in-ring return

-Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (Grudge Match)

-Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano

-Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly (winner challenges NXT Champion Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil)

AEW Dynamite on TNT tonight will be headlined by a World Championship Eliminator Match. AEW has announced the following for the show-

-Sting to appear live

-SCU vs. The Acclaimed

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Big Swole and NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb

-Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

-Angelico vs. Cody Rhodes

-Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow)

-Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (World Championship Eliminator Match: No DQ/Anything Goes)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT & AEW shows, and join us for full PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.