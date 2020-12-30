NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (12/30)

Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network will feature the final hype before next week’s New Year’s Evil show. WWE has announced the following:

-North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff

-Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne

-Winners of the Year-End Awards announced

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will be the tribute to Brodie Lee. The following special line up was announced, putting together the favorite wrestlers of his son on one team in each match-

-Cody, Orange Cassidy, Preston Vance vs. Team Taz

-Colt Cabana, The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party

-Lance Archer, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, The Blade

-Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds, John Silver vs. MJF, Santana, Ortiz

-Anna Jay, Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker, Penelope Ford

join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.