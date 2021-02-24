NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (2/24)

Tonight’s NXT program will feature the big No DQ match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar. The following has been announced for tonight’s show on the USA Network:

-Zoey Stark vs. Women’s Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

-Dexter Lumis vs. North American Champion Johnny Gargano (Non-Title)

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (Non-Title No DQ Match, Escobar To Be Suspended/Stripped If He No-Shows)

-Adam Cole has vowed to explain his recent actions

AEW Dynamite tonight will feature more build for the upcoming Revolution PPV. The following has been announced for the show-

-Adam Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

-Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament Match)

-Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Varsity Blonde

-Sting to appear

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.