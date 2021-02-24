NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (2/24)

Tonight’s NXT program will feature the big No DQ match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar. The following has been announced for tonight’s show on the USA Network:
-Zoey Stark vs. Women’s Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title)
-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain
-Dexter Lumis vs. North American Champion Johnny Gargano (Non-Title)
-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (Non-Title No DQ Match, Escobar To Be Suspended/Stripped If He No-Shows)
-Adam Cole has vowed to explain his recent actions
AEW Dynamite tonight will feature more build for the upcoming Revolution PPV. The following has been announced for the show-
-Adam Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler
-Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth
-Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix (Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)
-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose (Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament Match)
-Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Varsity Blonde
-Sting to appear
Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.