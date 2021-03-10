NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (3/10)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature Revolution PPV fallout. AEW has announced the following for tonight-

-Ethan Page to make Dynamite debut vs. Lee Johnson

-Christian to appear

-The Inner Circle holds a war council meeting

-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky

-Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami

NXT will feature two big announcements by William Regal, plus two championship matches. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Io Shirai defends NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm

-Finn Balor defends NXT Championship against Adam Cole

-Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li

-William Regal to make two major announcements

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT & AEW shows. Be sure to join us here on PWMania for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.