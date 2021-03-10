NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (3/10)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite show will feature Revolution PPV fallout. AEW has announced the following for tonight-
-Ethan Page to make Dynamite debut vs. Lee Johnson
-Christian to appear
-The Inner Circle holds a war council meeting
-Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship vs. Scorpio Sky
-Britt Baker, Nyla Rose & Maki Itoh vs. Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami
NXT will feature two big announcements by William Regal, plus two championship matches. WWE has announced the following for the show-
-Io Shirai defends NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm
-Finn Balor defends NXT Championship against Adam Cole
-Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li
-William Regal to make two major announcements
full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.