NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (3/3)

WWE has announced just two tag team matches for tonight’s NXT show on USA. Here is the current card-

-Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

AEW has announced a full line up for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, which is the final episode before Sunday’s Revolution PPV. The following has been announced-

-Shaq debuts with Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet and Cody

-FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. The Jurassic Express

-John Silver and Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen

-10 vs. Max Caster (Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

-Thunder Rosa vs. Ryo Mizunami (Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals)

-MJF and Chris Jericho hold Revolution press conference

-Paul Wight debuts on Dynamite

