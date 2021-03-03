NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (3/3)

WWE has announced just two tag team matches for tonight’s NXT show on USA. Here is the current card-
-Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title)
-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
AEW has announced a full line up for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, which is the final episode before Sunday’s Revolution PPV. The following has been announced-
-Shaq debuts with Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet and Cody
-FTR and Tully Blanchard vs. The Jurassic Express
-John Silver and Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen
-10 vs. Max Caster (Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)
-Thunder Rosa vs. Ryo Mizunami (Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Finals)
-MJF and Chris Jericho hold Revolution press conference
-Paul Wight debuts on Dynamite
Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on tonight’s shows and join us for full coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.