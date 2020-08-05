NXT And AEW Dynamite Previews For Tonight (8/5)

NXT will air tonight on the USA Network with more hype for the upcoming TakeOver: XXX event. The following has been announced-

-NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes (non-title)

-Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne

-Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley in a #1 contender’s match

-Imperium defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

-Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland to determine the third entrant in the TakeOver Ladder Match

AEW Dynamite will air tonight on TNT with more hype for the upcoming All Out PPV. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show-

-Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy debate, special mystery moderator will host

-Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

-Matt Cardona makes debut with Cody vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds

-FTR and The Elite vs. The Dark Order (12 Man match)

-MJF gives state of the industry address

-Jon Moxley defends AEW World Championship against Darby Allin

