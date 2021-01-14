NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/13

Week 65 (we are not including last week in the competition due to the Brodie Lee tribute show) of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash Night 2 edition of Dynamite drew 762,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT episode drew 551,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #31 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #70. AEW ranked #68 in viewership, while NXT ranked #81 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night 1 show drew 662,000 viewers and ranked #48 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership. Last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show drew 641,000 viewers and ranked #68 in the Cable Top 150, and #80 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.14 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.25 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This week’s AEW viewership was up from last week, but on the lower end of what the show has been doing. Besides last week, this was the lowest viewership and key demo rating since Thanksgiving week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 19% from the same week in 2020. This week’s NXT episode drew the second-worst audience for a first-run show, behind the March 18, 2020 episode, which was the first show with no fans. That show drew 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the key demo. Last night’s key demo rating for NXT was tied with several other episodes to be the third-lowest behind the December 30, 2020 show, which went up against AEW’s Brodie Lee tribute show, and behind the May 20, 2020 show. This week’s NXT viewership was down 21% from the same week in 2020. It’s clear that the cable news channels once again impacted the pro wrestling numbers for this week.