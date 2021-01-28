NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 1/27

Week 68 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite drew 734,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT episode drew 720,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW ranked #64 in viewership, while NXT ranked #67 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite show drew 854,000 viewers and ranked #33 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 659,000 viewers and ranked #67 in the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.21 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.15 in that demographic.

This is AEW’s lowest audience and 18-49 demographic rating since the Thanksgiving episode, which drew 710,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating, with the exception of the January 6 show, which was affected by coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot and other Washington, DC happenings. This was NXT’s best viewership since the December 16 episode, which drew 766,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating, and their best 18-49 rating since the October 28 show, which drew 876,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating. AEW viewership was down 11.4% from the same week in 2020, while NXT viewership was up 1.2% from the same week in 2020.