NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 10/21

Week 54 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 644,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #56. AEW ranked #65 in viewership, while NXT ranked #69 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 826,000 viewers and ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 651,000 viewers and ranked #51 in the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.17 in that demographic.

NXT did not make the Cable Top 50 for the third week in a row, ranking at #56 this week and #51 last week. AEW tied with the October 7 show, which went up against the Vice Presidential Debate,as the lowest Wednesday viewership since July 9. AEW also tied with last week’s show for the lowest 18-49 demographic since the July 15 show. This was the second lowest NXT viewership since August 12. NXT’s 18-49 demo rating this week was tied with the October 7 show, which went up against the VP Debate, as the worst rating since August 12.