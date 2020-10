NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 10/29

Week 55 of the Wednesday Night War saw WWE NXT pick up a rare win over AEW Dynamite in viewership, but not ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 781,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT Halloween Havoc show drew 876,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #21. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #61 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 753,000 viewers and ranked #13 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 644,000 viewers and ranked #56 in the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.25 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This was the best NXT viewership of 2020, and the best number since the November 20, 2019 episode, which drew 916,000 viewers. The 0.25 18-49 demographic rating for NXT is tied with the February 19 post-Takeover episode as the best Wednesday number of 2020, and the best since the December 4, 2019 episode, which drew a 0.24 rating. The September 1 episode drew a 0.26 rating but that show aired on a Tuesday night with no competition from AEW. This week’s AEW numbers were fairly standard.