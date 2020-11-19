NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 11/19

Week 58 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 850,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s NXT show drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #56. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #74 in viewership. Last week’s post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite drew 764,000 viewers and ranked #17 in the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 632,000 viewers and ranked #68 in the Cable Top 150, and #74 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.14 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This is the best AEW viewership since the September 30 show, which drew 866,000 viewers. AEW’s 0.37 rating in the key demo is tied with the September 9 episode as the second-best 18-49 demographic rating of 2020, behind the 0.38 rating that the show drew on January 15 for the Bash at the Beach special. Besides the 876,000 viewers that NXT drew on October 28 with the Halloween Havoc special, this is the fourth-best viewership since the 732,000 viewers they drew on September 30. NXT’s 0.14 rating was tied with the November 4 show as the worst 18-49 demo rating since the July 15 show.