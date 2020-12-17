NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 12/16

Week 62 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite drew 806,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s live NXT episode drew 766,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #34. AEW tied for #62 in viewership, with CNN’s New Day at 7am, while NXT ranked #67 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 995,000 viewers and ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150, and #55 in viewership. Last week’s post-WarGames edition of NXT drew 659,000 viewers and ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, and #75 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.19 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.45 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.17 in that demographic.

This week’s AEW show was down 19% in total viewers from last week, but on the higher end of what the show was doing before the past two loaded episodes aired. AEW was down 29% in the 18-49 demographic rating this week, but again, it was on the higher end of what Dynamite was drawing before the past two loaded shows aired. This week’s AEW show was up 18% from the same week in 2019, but that same week last year, the December 18 show, was their worst number of 2019 – 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the key demo. This week’s NXT show drew the best number of total viewers since Halloween Havoc, which drew 876,000 viewers on October 28. NXT’s 18-49 demographic rating for this week was the second-best since Halloween Havoc, behind the November 25 show that drew a 0.20 rating. This week’s NXT was down 3.7% from the same week in 2019.