NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 12/2

Week 60 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home edition of NXT drew 658,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

The rankings for the night in viewership and the Cable Top 150 are not available as of this writing. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 710,000 viewers and ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 712,000 viewers and ranked #25 in the Cable Top 150, and #63 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.26 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

This was AEW’s sixth-best overall viewership of the year. The 0.42 rating in the key demographic was AEW’s best of 2020, and the best since the November 13, 2019 episode, which drew a 0.43 rating for the post-Full Gear 2019 episode. NXT’s viewership was up from what it’s been doing lately, drawing the second-best viewership since the beginning of November behind last week’s 712,000 viewers. NXT’s 0.16 rating in the key demographic is in the range of what the show has been drawing. NXT was down 22% from the same week in 2019, while AEW was up 7.3% for the same week last year.