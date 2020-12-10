NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report for 12/9

Week 61 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live episode of Dynamite drew 995,000 viewers on TNT, while last night’s post-Takeover live edition of NXT drew 659,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #37. AEW ranked #55 in viewership, while NXT ranked #75 in viewership, tied with Stinchfield.

Last week’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite drew 913,000 viewers and ranked #2 in the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home edition of NXT drew 658,000 viewers and ranked #40 in the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.17 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.42 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

This was AEW’s best viewership unopposed since the October 16, 2019 episode, which drew 1,014,000 viewers. It was tied with the October 23, 2019 episode for the third-best rating in the key demo in show history. NXT was just slightly up in total viewers and the key demographic from last week. NXT was down 15% from the same last week in 2019, while AEW was up 23% from the same week last year.