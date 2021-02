NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/17

Week 71 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Dynamite reportedly drew 747,000 viewers on TNT while NXT with fallout from “Takeover: Vengeance Day” drew 713,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch. In the 18-49 key demographic, AEW reportedly drew a 0.31 rating while NXT drew a 0.16 rating.

This week’s Dynamite viewership is up 0.8% from last week’s 741,000 viewers, while the key demo rating is up 6.9% from last week’s 0.29.

This week’s NXT viewership is up 27.8% from last week’s 558,000 viewers for the Takeover go-home show, while the key demographic 18-49 rating is up 33.3% from last week’s 0.12.

AEW topped NXT by 4.8% in total viewers this week, and by 94% in the key demographic rating. AEW viewership was down 16% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 rating was the same as this week in 2020. This week’s NXT viewership was down 10% from the same week in 2020, while the key demographic rating was down 36% from the same week in 2020.