NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/24

Week 72 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live edition of Dynamite drew 831,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 734,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #66 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 747,000 viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 713,000 viewers and ranked #39 on the Cable Top 150, and #70 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

NXT drew their best audience of the year this week, and their best key demo rating of 2021. This week’s NXT viewership was up 2.95% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 2%. NXT viewership for this week was down 7.56% from the same week in 2020, and the key demo rating was down 7% from the same week last year.

Dynamite drew their third-best audience of 2021 this week, and second-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 11.24% from last week, while the 18-49 rating was up 3%. Dynamite viewership for this week was down 6.94% from the same week last year, while this week’s key demo rating was up 4% from the same week in 2020.