NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/10

Week 74 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 743,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 691,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #25. AEW ranked #62 in viewership, while NXT ranked #65 in viewership. Last week’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 934,000 viewers and ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 692,000 viewers and ranked #19 on the Cable Top 150, and #69 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.33 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 20.5% from last week’s show, while the key demo rating was down 3%. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was down 3% from the same week in 2020, and the 18-49 rating was up 23% from the same week last year.

This week’s NXT viewership was down just 0.14% from last week, and the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10%. Last night’s NXT viewership was down 1% from the same week last year, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.3% from the same week in 2020.