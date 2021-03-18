NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/17

Week 75 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite drew 768,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 597,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #42. AEW ranked #57 in viewership, while NXT ranked #73 in viewership. Last week’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite drew 743,000 viewers and ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150, and #62 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 691,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.13 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.32 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.

Both Dynamite and NXT put up pretty bad numbers this week, considering Dynamite had the big Lights Out main event with Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, and NXT had more build for the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week. AEW topped NXT viewership this week by 29%, and topped NXT in the 18-49 key demo by 115%.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.4% from last week, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 12.5%. This was AEW’s second-lowest rating in the key demo for the year so far, behind the January 6 episode that took place on the night of the Capitol riots. This week’s AEW viewership was down 17.6% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 20% from the same week in 2020. The episode from the same week last year was AEW’s first without fans due to COVID-19.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 13.6% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 28% from last week. This week’s NXT viewership was up 10% from the same week in 2020, but the 18-49 key demo rating was down 19% from the same week last year. Like AEW, the episode from this week last year was the first without fans in the crowd due to COVID-19.