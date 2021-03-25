NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/25

Week 76 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live edition of Dynamite drew 757,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 678,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #29. AEW ranked #60 in viewership, while NXT ranked #64 in viewership. Last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite drew 768,000 viewers and ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150, and #57 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 597,000 viewers and ranked #42 on the Cable Top 150, and #73 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.14 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.28 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.13 in that demographic.

Dynamite topped NXT by 11.7% in viewership this week, and by 114.3% in the 18-49 key demographic.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.4% from last week’s audience, but up 7% in the 18-49 key demo rating. While the 18-49 rating was up from last week, it’s still on the lower end of what Dynamite has been doing lately. This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 7.6% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 rating was down 12% from the same week last year.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 13.6% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 7.7% from last week. While the 18-49 rating was up this week, it’s tied with one other episode, the January 13 show, to be the third-worst key demo rating of this year. This week’s NXT viewership was up 1.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 30% from the same week last year.