NXT And AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 3/3

Week 73 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite defeat WWE NXT in viewership and ratings. Wednesday’s live Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 934,000 viewers on TNT, while the live NXT show drew 692,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #19. AEW ranked #58 in viewership, while NXT ranked #69 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite show drew 831,000 viewers and ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. Last week’s NXT show drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.18 in that demographic.

AEW viewership was up 12.4% this week, but down 5.7% in the 18-49 key demo rating. This was the best Dynamite audience of the year, and the third-best 18-49 rating of the year. AEW viewership was up 3.1% from the same week in 2020, but down 5.71% from the same week last year.

NXT viewership was down 5.7% this week, while the key demo rating was up 11.1%. This was the fourth-best NXT audience of the year, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. This week’s NXT viewership was down 3.6% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 13% from the same week in 2020.

To add to this week’s numbers, the AEW “Countdown to Revolution” special that aired at 10pm on TNT after Dynamite went off the air drew 347,000 viewers. The show ranked #51 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.