NXT Announcement & More On Wednesday’s Episode Of The Bump

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will appear on WWE’s The Bump this Wednesday morning to address the NXT Tag Team Titles situation. As noted, Regal has been considering his options now that NXT Tag Team Champion Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Matt Riddle is alone in the United States without his partner.

Host Kayla Braxton has also announced that Wednesday’s episode of The Bump will feature an appearance by Otis and Mandy Rose.