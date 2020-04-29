NXT Announces Debut, Return, & Championship Matches For Next Week

NXT has announced a major lineup for next week’s episode, which was reportedly taped today at the Performance Center in Orlando.

The following has been confirmed for next Wednesday-

-Finn Balor appears after missing last week

-Karrion Kross officially debuts with Scarlett

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic

-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Io Shirai (Championship Match)

-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Championship Match)