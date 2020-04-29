NXT Announces Debut, Return, & Championship Matches For Next Week

NXT has announced a major lineup for next week’s episode, which was reportedly taped today at the Performance Center in Orlando.
The following has been confirmed for next Wednesday-
-Finn Balor appears after missing last week
-Karrion Kross officially debuts with Scarlett
-Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic
-NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte vs. Io Shirai (Championship Match)
-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Championship Match)
❗❗This is TAKEOVER levels, people.❗❗
Next week on #WWENXT:
🖤💛@MsCharlotteWWE vs. @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle.
🖤💛@AdamColePro vs. @DreamWWE for the #NXTTitle.
🖤💛@JohnnyGargano vs. @DijakovicWWE.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/rdZlYY8UPw
#ThePrinxe @FinnBalor calls out his atta❌ker NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/0S4GkO7zpp
Tick tock.
Next week,
The clock .#WWENXT ⌛ pic.twitter.com/s0e90DLwMS
