NXT Breakout Entrants To Debut On WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced that NXT Breakout tournament entrants Odyssey Jones and Josh Briggs will debut on 205 Live tomorrow night. Briggs vs. Asher Hale and Jones vs. Grayson Waller were announced.

Click here for full details on the NXT Breakout tournament which begins next Tuesday night.

WWE issued the following 205 Live preview for tomorrow-

On a must-see edition of 205 Live, the WWE Universe will be treated to something of a first look at the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, as the two largest Superstars in the field — the 6’8″ Josh Briggs and the 405-pounder Odyssey Jones — have each requested matches. They’ll get their wish when Briggs tangles with Asher Hale while Jones battles Grayson Waller, as the purple brand forgoes its typical 205-pound weight limit just four days before the tournament begins on Tuesday’s edition of NXT.

Hale has experienced his fair share of ups and downs since arriving on 205 Live, claiming some wins early in his tenure but also suffering a recent singles defeat to Waller and struggling to find his groove in a tag team match during a losing effort alongside Ari Sterling.

Briggs, a noted brawler and the tallest competitor in 205 Live history, is making his first appearance on the purple brand and is hoping to earn a big win prior to competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament.

The colossal Jones, another new Superstar who will participate in the NXT Breakout Tournament, defies the 205 Live rulebook as he searches for a big win against the 3-0 Waller.

And since he wasn’t selected to compete in the tournament, Waller figures to have an even bigger chip on his shoulder than usual when he takes on the larger-than-life rookie.

Don’t miss an amazing edition of 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!