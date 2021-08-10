NXT Breakout Match Announced For Tonight, Video Package To Air

NXT has announced that the Breakout tournament will continue tonight with Trey Baxter vs. Odyssey Jones in a semifinals match. The next semifinals match should air next week with Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson.

It was also announced that a video will air tonight looking at the rivalry between Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-

-Relive the Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe feud

-Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter (Breakout Semifinals)

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to face off, William Regal will mediate

-Raquel Gonzalez to address Dakota Kai’s recent attack

-NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov makes first main brand appearance

-Sarray vs. Ember Moon for the first time ever

